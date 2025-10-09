Tejashwi Yadav Promises a Job for Every Family in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, has pledged that the INDIA bloc will enact a law to ensure every family in Bihar has a member with a government job if they come to power. He criticized the NDA's failures over the past 20 years and asserted the capability of rapid implementation.
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a bold promise on Thursday, pledging that the INDIA bloc, if it gains power in Bihar, will enact legislation to guarantee that every family in the state has a government job.
Speaking at a press conference, Yadav insisted the proposed act would be introduced within 20 days of forming the new government, contrasting it with the NDA's inability to provide sufficient jobs over two decades. Highlighting his achievements during his brief term, Yadav pointed to the creation of five lakh jobs and envisaged more had he had a full tenure.
Positioned as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, Yadav rebuffed questions on the current political dynamics, including seat-sharing discussions and the formal naming of a chief ministerial candidate, focusing solely on the job promise at the briefing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Bihar
- jobs
- INDIA bloc
- RJD
- NDA
- elections
- economic policy
- Bihar politics
- government jobs
ALSO READ
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha
ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals
Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment
Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime in Bihar
Legacy Vandalized: Robert Badinter's Tomb Defaced Ahead of Pantheon Induction