Tejashwi Yadav Promises a Job for Every Family in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a bold promise on Thursday, pledging that the INDIA bloc, if it gains power in Bihar, will enact legislation to guarantee that every family in the state has a government job.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav insisted the proposed act would be introduced within 20 days of forming the new government, contrasting it with the NDA's inability to provide sufficient jobs over two decades. Highlighting his achievements during his brief term, Yadav pointed to the creation of five lakh jobs and envisaged more had he had a full tenure.

Positioned as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, Yadav rebuffed questions on the current political dynamics, including seat-sharing discussions and the formal naming of a chief ministerial candidate, focusing solely on the job promise at the briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)