Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Promises a Job for Every Family in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, has pledged that the INDIA bloc will enact a law to ensure every family in Bihar has a member with a government job if they come to power. He criticized the NDA's failures over the past 20 years and asserted the capability of rapid implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:24 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Promises a Job for Every Family in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a bold promise on Thursday, pledging that the INDIA bloc, if it gains power in Bihar, will enact legislation to guarantee that every family in the state has a government job.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav insisted the proposed act would be introduced within 20 days of forming the new government, contrasting it with the NDA's inability to provide sufficient jobs over two decades. Highlighting his achievements during his brief term, Yadav pointed to the creation of five lakh jobs and envisaged more had he had a full tenure.

Positioned as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, Yadav rebuffed questions on the current political dynamics, including seat-sharing discussions and the formal naming of a chief ministerial candidate, focusing solely on the job promise at the briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025