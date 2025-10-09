Congress Criticizes Modi's Endorsement of Netanyahu Amid Gaza Crisis
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi for his praise of Israeli PM Netanyahu amid the Gaza conflict and his silence on Palestine. The opposition party has condemned Modi's endorsement of US President Trump's peace plan, which they claim ignores the plight of the Palestinians.
In a sharp rebuke, the Congress on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fulsome praise of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. The Indian Prime Minister remains silent on the issue of an independent and sovereign Palestine, sparking accusations of neglect from opposition quarters.
Controversy erupted following Modi's approval of an agreement spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, which initiates the first phase of a peace plan for West Asia by halting Israel-Hamas hostilities. Modi lauded Netanyahu's leadership, which the opposition has branded as an endorsement of oppression.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted Modi's stance, condemning the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and highlighting India's historical support for Palestinian sovereignty. The Congress insists India's foreign policy has lost its moral high ground due to Modi's tacit endorsement of contentious international developments.
