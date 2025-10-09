Left Menu

Pope Leo's Vision: Bridging Divides and Uplifting the Poor

Pope Leo's first major document as pope calls on Catholics to aid immigrants and urges reforms to the global market system to address poverty. The text, initiated by the late Pope Francis, criticizes 'trickle-down' policies and stresses moral dignity to prevent societal decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:47 IST
In his inaugural apostolic exhortation, Pope Leo has appealed to Catholics worldwide to extend a helping hand to immigrants, criticizing current economic systems for failing the impoverished. Released Thursday, the 104-page document builds on unfinished work by the late Pope Francis, spotlighting the need for systemic market reforms.

With 'Dilexi te', Leo has chosen a direct path by mirroring some of Pope Francis' critical stances against former U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies. While presenting a more composed image, Leo's recent messages have stirred debate among conservative Catholic circles.

Underlining themes of morality, Leo warns against the dangers of self-centered prosperity, stressing that society must reclaim its moral and spiritual dignity to avoid falling into a 'cesspool'. His position underscores a commitment to elevate the poor and bridge societal divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

