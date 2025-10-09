Pope Leo's Vision: Bridging Divides and Uplifting the Poor

In his inaugural apostolic exhortation, Pope Leo has appealed to Catholics worldwide to extend a helping hand to immigrants, criticizing current economic systems for failing the impoverished. Released Thursday, the 104-page document builds on unfinished work by the late Pope Francis, spotlighting the need for systemic market reforms.

With 'Dilexi te', Leo has chosen a direct path by mirroring some of Pope Francis' critical stances against former U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies. While presenting a more composed image, Leo's recent messages have stirred debate among conservative Catholic circles.

Underlining themes of morality, Leo warns against the dangers of self-centered prosperity, stressing that society must reclaim its moral and spiritual dignity to avoid falling into a 'cesspool'. His position underscores a commitment to elevate the poor and bridge societal divides.

