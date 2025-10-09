Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Pledge for Social Justice and Empowerment

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav commemorated Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, emphasizing the party's commitment to social justice. He credited leaders like B R Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, for guiding the SP. Yadav criticized the BJP's governance in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting discrimination against Dalits and minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:51 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paid homage to key leaders like B R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram in a recent press conference, recognizing their influence in the party's path to social justice.

The occasion marked Kanshi Ram's 19th death anniversary, with Yadav pledging to empower the oppressed and minorities. The SP, once pivotal in Kanshi Ram's parliamentary debut, reaffirmed its commitment to social equality.

Yadav criticized the BJP's administration in Uttar Pradesh, citing increased discrimination and poor law enforcement, particularly against Dalits. He accused the state government of neglect and misusing memorials dedicated to iconic leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

