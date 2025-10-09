YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Controversial Campaign Against Medical College Privatization

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), visited Narsipatnam Medical College in Anakapalli district on Thursday to campaign against the privatization of government medical institutions by the TDP-led NDA government. Reddy's visit highlights his opposition to the government's recent decision to develop 10 new medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model—a move he believes would undermine public healthcare.

Information Minister K Parthasarathy clarified that these colleges were among 17 previously sanctioned by the Centre, with only seven constructed by the previous government. Reddy's visit garnered significant support, with throngs of YSRCP supporters cheering him along his route. Simultaneously, TDP leader N Anand Babu criticized Reddy for allegedly inciting unrest and failing in healthcare management during the pandemic.

During his journey, Reddy listened to grievances from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees who feel betrayed by the TDP's unfulfilled promises. In response, Reddy vowed consistent support for saving the steel plant, regardless of his party's status. Meanwhile, the controversy over the PPP model continues, with Reddy and his supporters staunchly opposing what they see as privatization attempts under the guise of development.

