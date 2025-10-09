Bihar Assembly Polls: Ensuring Smooth Elections with Massive Personnel Deployment
The Election Commission of India has allocated nearly 8.5 lakh personnel, including police, polling officials, and observers, to ensure a smooth electoral process in Bihar. The polls will occur in two phases, with measures in place to enhance security and observation of electoral procedures.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is taking extensive measures to ensure smooth state assembly elections in Bihar by deploying nearly 8.5 lakh personnel, including 2.5 lakh police officials.
In a detailed announcement, the poll authority revealed meticulous deployment of resources: 4.53 lakh polling personnel, 28,370 counting personnel, various observers, and over 90,000 Anganwadi workers will all play pivotal roles in the elections set for November.
Furthermore, for enhanced monitoring, each of the 243 constituencies will have an assigned general observer, while particular attention will be given to utilizing Anganwadi workers for identifying specific voter demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
