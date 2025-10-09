Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision

Union Minister and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur has stirred controversy by asserting that as many as 1.2 crore 'illegal voters' could be eliminated from West Bengal's electoral lists. This claim came amidst a SIR initiative, leading to strong opposition from the Trinamool Congress, which argued that the Matua refugee community might bear the brunt of this move.

Addressing a public event in North 24 Parganas, Thakur, a notable Matua community figure, emphasized that the revision would ensure transparency in the electoral lists by removing 'Rohingyas, infiltrators, and ghost voters.' He argued that an unbiased voter list would enable true transformation in West Bengal and could propel the BJP to victory.

However, Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, also Thakur's aunt, has vehemently opposed the initiative, warning it could backfire on the BJP by erasing the names of genuine Matua voters. The situation has intensified the political tensions in West Bengal, with accusations of the Election Commission being influenced by the BJP.