Amit Shah Unveils Yamuna Rejuvenation Projects Amid Political Jibes
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Rs 1,816 crore projects for Yamuna rejuvenation. Criticizing AAP and Congress for corruption and inefficiencies, Shah emphasized the non-political commitment to clean the river, promising visible progress by 2028. Praises were directed towards PM Modi's leadership and BJP's corruption-free governance.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled Rs 1,816 crore worth of projects to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, highlighting the commitment of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the AAP and Congress governments for engaging in corruption and their failure to prioritize cleaning the river.
Speaking at the event, Shah underscored that the initiative to cleanse the Yamuna transcends political motives, aiming to restore the river's revered status among citizens. He stressed that Modi had made Yamuna's cleanliness a top priority, promising completion before the next Lok Sabha elections.
Shah took a dig at the AAP government, mentioning their unfulfilled promise of a clean Yamuna for taking ritual baths. He contrasted this with the BJP's dedication, noting the absence of corruption allegations against Modi and affirming that garbage issues in Delhi would be resolved by 2028.
(With inputs from agencies.)
