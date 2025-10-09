Left Menu

Congress Leader Blames BJP for Dalit Officer's Tragic Death

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP's 'Manuwadi system' of causing the suicide of a senior Dalit IPS officer in Haryana, citing it as a horrific instance of social injustice. He claimed BJP and RSS foster a discriminatory environment detrimental to democracy and constitutional values.

  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid blame on the BJP's 'Manuwadi system' for the recent suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior Dalit IPS officer in Haryana, attributed to alleged harassment by his superiors.

In a social media post, Kharge asserted that the BJP and RSS have deep-rooted a discriminatory system against Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities, posing a threat to constitutional integrity and democratic values.

The tragedy of Kumar's suicide, marked by allegations of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, highlights the enduring injustices faced by marginalized communities, Kharge concluded.

