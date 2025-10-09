Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst Sabarimala Gold Controversy
Three Congress-led UDF MLAs were suspended from the Kerala Assembly after opposing protests over the Sabarimala gold issue. The suspension followed alleged rules violations of the House. Tensions rose as the MLAs denied attacking officials, and claimed they were part of government's conspiracy.
In a dramatic turn of events, three Congress-led UDF legislators have been suspended from the Kerala Assembly, sparking tensions and accusations. The suspension came after a heated protest over gold-plating irregularities at the Sabarimala temple allegedly resulted in injury to a high-ranking assembly official.
The suspension motion, initiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, was passed amid a boycott by opposition leaders. The UDF congress claimed that the suspension was a result of a conspiracy by the government and the Speaker, further intensifying the political strife.
While the government condemned the MLAs for breaching house protocols leading to injury, opposition leaders denied the allegations, positioned this as an attempt to silence them. The situation revealed deep political divides and brought House proceedings to a halt for a fourth consecutive day.
