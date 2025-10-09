Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Speculations of a CM Swap in Congress Ranks

Karnataka's political arena is rife with rumors about a potential reshuffle in the Congress government this November. Speculations are fueled by talks of a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, amid public calls for Shivakumar to ascend to the CM post.

The political corridors of Karnataka are abuzz with speculations about an impending reshuffle in the Congress government set for November, though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet maintain silence on the matter.

As buzz intensifies, Siddaramaiah is organizing a luncheon for cabinet colleagues and ruling party legislators on October 13. This speculation is heightened by public calls for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to step up as the state's chief minister.

This chatter follows May 2023's intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM role. Although a power-sharing deal was hinted at, the Congress party has not confirmed it, leaving room for conjecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

