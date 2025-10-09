Trump Optimistic About Hostage Release and Peace in Gaza

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants are to be released as early as Monday or Tuesday. The release is part of a broader plan that aims to gradually reconstruct the Palestinian enclave, which Trump claims will lead to enduring peace.

Opening a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump discussed the recent agreement reached on Wednesday, which includes the release of 20 hostages, contingent on the start of a ceasefire. He noted his anticipation to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt, indicating progress toward a diplomatic solution.

Although regional challenges persist, Trump expressed hope for a lasting peace in the area, despite not providing details on the exact plans for Gaza's redevelopment. The White House is actively preparing for Trump's potential trip to Egypt, seeking to finalize arrangements for the upcoming ceremony.