Tragic Loss: Harish Meena's Son Passes Away

Hanumant Meena, son of Congress MP Harish Meena, passed away following a heart attack in Jaipur. Despite being admitted to the hospital with chest pain and undergoing treatment, he suffered a massive heart attack. The political community, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, mourned the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:02 IST
Jaipur witnessed a tragic incident as Hanumant Meena, the son of Congress MP Harish Meena, died due to a heart attack. He had been admitted to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain.

Despite responsive medical care, Hanumant succumbed to a massive heart attack, leaving both the medical team and the family in grief.

The political fraternity, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise, and condolences poured in for the grieving family.

