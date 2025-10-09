BJP Gears Up for Key By-elections in Jammu & Kashmir
The BJP has appointed election incharges and co-incharges for the upcoming byelections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, set for November 11. The party aims for effective coordination and management under the leadership of Sham Lal Sharma and Mohammed Anwar Khan for Nagrota and Budgam respectively.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key appointments for the upcoming byelections in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. These elections are scheduled for November 11, with the vote count slated for November 14.
Budgam's seat became vacant following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to retain Ganderbal while Nagrota's vacancy arose after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana's demise late last month.
BJP officials confirmed that Jammu North MLA Sham Lal Sharma and former MLA Bharat Bhushan will oversee the Nagrota campaign, while the Budgam bypolls will be managed by General Secretary Mohammed Anwar Khan and Imtyaz Ahmad Bhat. These strategic appointments aim to streamline election operations and ensure a successful electoral process.
