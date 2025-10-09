Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Key By-elections in Jammu & Kashmir

The BJP has appointed election incharges and co-incharges for the upcoming byelections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, set for November 11. The party aims for effective coordination and management under the leadership of Sham Lal Sharma and Mohammed Anwar Khan for Nagrota and Budgam respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:03 IST
BJP Gears Up for Key By-elections in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key appointments for the upcoming byelections in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. These elections are scheduled for November 11, with the vote count slated for November 14.

Budgam's seat became vacant following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to retain Ganderbal while Nagrota's vacancy arose after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana's demise late last month.

BJP officials confirmed that Jammu North MLA Sham Lal Sharma and former MLA Bharat Bhushan will oversee the Nagrota campaign, while the Budgam bypolls will be managed by General Secretary Mohammed Anwar Khan and Imtyaz Ahmad Bhat. These strategic appointments aim to streamline election operations and ensure a successful electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025