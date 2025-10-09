BJP Gears Up for Key By-elections in Jammu & Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key appointments for the upcoming byelections in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. These elections are scheduled for November 11, with the vote count slated for November 14.

Budgam's seat became vacant following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to retain Ganderbal while Nagrota's vacancy arose after BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana's demise late last month.

BJP officials confirmed that Jammu North MLA Sham Lal Sharma and former MLA Bharat Bhushan will oversee the Nagrota campaign, while the Budgam bypolls will be managed by General Secretary Mohammed Anwar Khan and Imtyaz Ahmad Bhat. These strategic appointments aim to streamline election operations and ensure a successful electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)