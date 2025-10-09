Left Menu

Call for Unity as Nepal's Political Landscape Shifts

Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli calls for the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives, emphasizing national unity and political stability. He believes that the Nepali Congress will support this move. The next general election is scheduled for March 2026, after the interim leadership of Sushila Karki.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:18 IST
  • Nepal

In a significant political development, Nepal's former prime minister, K P Sharma Oli, has urged the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

Addressing supporters at a CPN-UML event in Gundu, Oli emphasized the critical need for national unity and stability amid the turbulent political climate.

He expressed optimism that the Nepali Congress will support his call, highlighting the importance of collective political participation and preparation for the general election in March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

