Call for Unity as Nepal's Political Landscape Shifts

In a significant political development, Nepal's former prime minister, K P Sharma Oli, has urged the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

Addressing supporters at a CPN-UML event in Gundu, Oli emphasized the critical need for national unity and stability amid the turbulent political climate.

He expressed optimism that the Nepali Congress will support his call, highlighting the importance of collective political participation and preparation for the general election in March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)