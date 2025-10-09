Left Menu

Vijay's Flags Flutter Hope for AIADMK Alliance

Party flags of Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at an AIADMK rally have fueled speculation about a potential alliance. AIADMK leader Palaniswami hinted at a promising start to collaborative efforts against the ruling DMK. The flags mark an auspicious beginning amidst criticism of the DMK's handling of a tragic stampede.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sight of party flags from actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at an AIADMK rally led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sparked speculation about a possible alliance. This potential political development suggests a strategic collaboration against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party.

AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami hinted at the favorable conditions for forming this alliance. 'Look at those flags fluttering,' he said, referencing the flags of Vijay's party as symbols of an auspicious start, indicating the removal of obstacles for a collaboration aiming to unsettle the current government.

Vijay's party flags were prominently displayed at Palaniswami's rally once again, reinforcing the narrative. Meanwhile, Palaniswami has intensified his criticism of the DMK following the tragic stampede in Karur on September 27, where 41 people died, highlighting the potential for change under a new alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

