Trump's Neutral Stance on Middle East Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he holds no definitive stance on a two-state solution following a recent ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump expressed his intention to back whatever terms are reached by the involved parties.

In his remarks to reporters at a Cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized his plan to follow the agreement forged by the Israeli and Palestinian representatives. "I don't have a view. I'm going to go with what they agreed to," Trump asserted.

He further elaborated on his vision for the Palestinians, indicating a focus on improving conditions in the region. "We're going to create something where people can live... We're going to create better conditions for people," Trump added, suggesting a positive development for future coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)