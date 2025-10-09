Left Menu

Trump's Neutral Stance on Middle East Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump expressed neutrality regarding the possibility of a two-state solution between Israel and Hamas after a ceasefire agreement. He emphasized supporting what parties have agreed to and promised to improve living conditions for people in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he holds no definitive stance on a two-state solution following a recent ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump expressed his intention to back whatever terms are reached by the involved parties.

In his remarks to reporters at a Cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized his plan to follow the agreement forged by the Israeli and Palestinian representatives. "I don't have a view. I'm going to go with what they agreed to," Trump asserted.

He further elaborated on his vision for the Palestinians, indicating a focus on improving conditions in the region. "We're going to create something where people can live... We're going to create better conditions for people," Trump added, suggesting a positive development for future coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

