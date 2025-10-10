Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Prosperity Under BJP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of misjudging the country's seers and rioters. During a public address in Jalaun, Adityanath highlighted BJP's developmental achievements, contrasting them with the alleged lawlessness during the SP regime, while asserting Uttar Pradesh's growth and safety under BJP governance.

Updated: 10-10-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Riots to Prosperity Under BJP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of misperceiving India's seers and reformers as communal, while considering rioters as agents of peace. Adityanath, speaking in Jalaun, emphasized the state's transformation under the BJP's dual governance strategy.

Highlighting achievements, the Chief Minister announced the inauguration and foundation laying of 305 projects, worth over Rs 1,900 crore, aiming to boost Jalaun district's development. He criticized the previous SP government for widespread unrest, asserting BJP's commitment to law and order.

Adityanath alleged that the SP administration nurtured criminal elements and neglected public safety. He claimed a reversal since 2017, with substantial job opportunities through investment and MSMEs, adding that Uttar Pradesh now symbolizes safety, growth, and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

