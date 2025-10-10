Left Menu

Trump's Call to Oust Spain from NATO Stirs Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Spain's membership in NATO be reconsidered due to its insufficient military spending. Despite NATO's recent agreement to increase spending, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has opposed the target, citing conflicts with domestic welfare priorities. The issue highlights tensions within the alliance.

Updated: 10-10-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 01:42 IST
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that the NATO alliance consider removing Spain as a member. This suggestion arises from a dispute over Spain's inadequate military spending, which Trump has emphasized as a critical issue for the alliance.

The controversy centres around the NATO members' June decision to elevate military spending to 5% of GDP, a target Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refused to endorse, labeling it incompatible with Spain's social commitments. Trump has urged NATO leaders to press Spain on fulfilling its defense obligations.

Spain, a NATO member since 1982, now faces scrutiny as the alliance grapples with rising security challenges, spotlighted by the recent conflict in Ukraine. The internal discord underscores the broader geopolitical considerations at play.

