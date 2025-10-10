In Peru, opposition lawmakers have reinvigorated efforts to remove President Dina Boluarte from office. Her presidency is currently facing severe criticism, positioning her among the least favored global leaders.

This new motion is part of an ongoing series of unsuccessful attempts, reflecting the nation's persisting political instability. Despite previous failures, the opposition remains persistent in its pursuit.

This political maneuvering unfolds as Peru prepares for crucial elections next April, spotlighting the deep-rooted discord within the country's political sphere.

