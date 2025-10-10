Peru's Political Turmoil: Another Attempt to Oust President Boluarte

In a renewed political effort, a bloc of opposition lawmakers in Peru has proposed a motion to oust President Dina Boluarte, a leader grappling with some of the lowest popularity ratings on the global stage.

This latest push in Peru's tumultuous political scene underscores months of unrest since Boluarte's ascent to power following predecessor Pedro Castillo's sensational removal. The motion, supported by 34 lawmakers, seeks to declare Boluarte 'permanent moral incapacity.'

With an upcoming session of Congress set to determine the motion's fate, Boluarte's administration, marred by accusations of excessive protest repression and corruption, remains beleaguered as Peru anticipates elections in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)