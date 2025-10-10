Peru's Political Turmoil: Another Attempt to Oust President Boluarte
A group of Peruvian lawmakers has introduced a motion to remove President Dina Boluarte from office. The proposal, claiming Boluarte has a 'permanent moral incapacity,' needs the support of at least 52 lawmakers to advance. Amidst political unrest, Boluarte faces low approval ratings and allegations of corruption.
In a renewed political effort, a bloc of opposition lawmakers in Peru has proposed a motion to oust President Dina Boluarte, a leader grappling with some of the lowest popularity ratings on the global stage.
This latest push in Peru's tumultuous political scene underscores months of unrest since Boluarte's ascent to power following predecessor Pedro Castillo's sensational removal. The motion, supported by 34 lawmakers, seeks to declare Boluarte 'permanent moral incapacity.'
With an upcoming session of Congress set to determine the motion's fate, Boluarte's administration, marred by accusations of excessive protest repression and corruption, remains beleaguered as Peru anticipates elections in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
