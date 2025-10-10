Japan's Sanae Takaichi is making headlines as she positions herself to become the country's first female prime minister. Her ascent has prompted discussions about the Bank of Japan's fiscal strategies, given her past critiques. Meanwhile, fiscal dynamics and governmental talks with Komeito and currency fluctuations remain key focal points.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato has expressed concerns about abrupt currency actions, with the yen's recent depreciation causing market ripples. In Europe, anticipations around leadership changes continue with Emmanuel Macron seeking another cabinet shift. The market frenzy reflects ongoing geopolitical shifts and resource management policies.

Globally, the market exhibited mixed reactions. Asian stocks saw minor declines reflecting Wall Street's exhaustion, while China's rare earth export controls sent waves across sectors. In commodities, gold and oil prices fluctuated as global tensions eased following the Israeli ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The outcome of the Nobel Peace Prize is also a market influencer.

