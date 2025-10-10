Sri Lankan Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces and Fresh Controversies

In a significant political move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake initiated his Cabinet's first reshuffle since the inception of his National People's Power (NPP) government a year ago.

The reshuffle, which was announced on Friday, brings the total number of cabinet members to 23, still keeping within the constitutional limit of 25. Notably, Susil Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new Minister of Housing.

Key changes involve Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayaka, who now assumes Urban Development responsibilities while Anura Karunatilaka takes over Ports and Civil Aviation. Rathnayaka had faced scrutiny regarding alleged irregularities at Colombo port, claims he and President Dissanayake have robustly denied. Simultaneously, five new deputy ministers have been appointed, enhancing the government's workload capabilities.

