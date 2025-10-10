Left Menu

Sri Lankan Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces and Fresh Controversies

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reshuffled his Cabinet, introducing a new minister for housing and reassigning transport and development roles among three ministers. This marks the first reshuffle under the National People's Power government and follows controversy over alleged misconduct in port operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant political move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake initiated his Cabinet's first reshuffle since the inception of his National People's Power (NPP) government a year ago.

The reshuffle, which was announced on Friday, brings the total number of cabinet members to 23, still keeping within the constitutional limit of 25. Notably, Susil Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new Minister of Housing.

Key changes involve Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayaka, who now assumes Urban Development responsibilities while Anura Karunatilaka takes over Ports and Civil Aviation. Rathnayaka had faced scrutiny regarding alleged irregularities at Colombo port, claims he and President Dissanayake have robustly denied. Simultaneously, five new deputy ministers have been appointed, enhancing the government's workload capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

