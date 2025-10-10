Left Menu

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Faces Charges for Distributing Money Amid Election Campaign

A case has been lodged against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly breaking the election code of conduct by handing out money to flood victims in Vaishali district. The complaint, backed by CCTV evidence and an official's statement, is under investigation. Polls in Bihar are scheduled for early November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:35 IST
An investigation is underway against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, accused of violating the election code by distributing money to flood-affected residents in Vaishali district.

According to officials, the case, based on CCTV footage and a poll duty officer's testimony, was filed at Sahdei police station.

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the Election Commission's code of conduct, aimed at ensuring fair election practices, is in full effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

