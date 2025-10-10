Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Faces Charges for Distributing Money Amid Election Campaign

An investigation is underway against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, accused of violating the election code by distributing money to flood-affected residents in Vaishali district.

According to officials, the case, based on CCTV footage and a poll duty officer's testimony, was filed at Sahdei police station.

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the Election Commission's code of conduct, aimed at ensuring fair election practices, is in full effect.

