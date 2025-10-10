Peru's Political Turmoil: President Boluarte Impeached
Peru's Congress impeached President Dina Boluarte in a late-night session after various political parties united against her unpopular leadership. Lawmakers initiated the debate on her removal due to 'moral incapacity,' and despite summoning her to defend herself, they proceeded with impeachment when she didn't appear.
In a dramatic move, Peru's Congress voted late on Friday to impeach President Dina Boluarte, one of the most unpopular leaders globally, setting the stage for political upheaval. The decision came after an emergency session called by a coalition of political parties seeking her ouster.
The congress members had earlier voted to discuss her potential removal on the basis of 'moral incapacity.' Despite being summoned to present her defense an hour into the proceedings, President Boluarte failed to appear, and lawmakers moved swiftly to complete the impeachment process.
The rapid sequence of events highlights the deep political fractures and opposition President Boluarte faced, culminating in a historic ousting from office amidst national and international attention.
