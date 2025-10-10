Left Menu

JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) intends to contest 12 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections as part of the INDIA bloc alliance. Final seat-sharing decisions will be made after discussions with bloc partners, including a meeting led by party leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Updated: 10-10-2025 11:36 IST
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is strategizing to contest around 12 assembly seats in Bihar as an ally of the INDIA bloc, according to a senior party leader's statement on Friday.

A final decision will be reached post-consultations with INDIA bloc partners, with seat-sharing agreements expected to be solidified shortly, as reported by JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey.

During deliberations held on Tuesday, the JMM expressed interest in contesting from tribal-dominated regions near the Jharkhand border. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hints at offering five seats to JMM, creating room for potential negotiations.

