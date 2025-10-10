Kerala's Financial Plea Reaches New Delhi's Corridors
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state's financial challenges, seeking federal assistance. He had earlier held meetings with several key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, to address Kerala's fiscal needs and secure governmental support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to highlight and discuss the financial challenges faced by the southern state.
The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's official residence, where Vijayan sought support to alleviate Kerala's fiscal strains.
This meeting followed Vijayan's discussions on Thursday with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, reflecting the state's urgent appeal for central assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate
NCR states suggest to SC that on Diwali, bursting of crackers should strictly be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm.
Bursting of firecrackers may be allowed subject to conditions, including that only NEERI-approved green crackers, be sold: NCR states to SC.
NCR states suggests to SC that no e-commerce website should accept online order and effect any online sale of green crackers.
NCR states urge SC to allow bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.