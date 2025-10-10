Left Menu

Kerala's Financial Plea Reaches New Delhi's Corridors

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state's financial challenges, seeking federal assistance. He had earlier held meetings with several key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, to address Kerala's fiscal needs and secure governmental support.

In a significant move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to highlight and discuss the financial challenges faced by the southern state.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's official residence, where Vijayan sought support to alleviate Kerala's fiscal strains.

This meeting followed Vijayan's discussions on Thursday with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, reflecting the state's urgent appeal for central assistance.

