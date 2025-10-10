Left Menu

Political Upheaval: Japan Faces Leadership Crisis

Japan's political landscape is in turmoil as junior coalition partner Komeito withdraws support from the Liberal Democratic Party's new leader, Sanae Takaichi. This move jeopardizes Takaichi's bid to become Japan's first female prime minister and prompts speculation about alliances and opposition candidates. The political uncertainty impacts both the yen and market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:41 IST
Political Upheaval: Japan Faces Leadership Crisis

Japan's political arena faces uncertainty as Komeito, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, withdraws support from Liberal Democratic Party's new hardline leader, Sanae Takaichi. This unexpected move raises questions over Takaichi's ambition to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Takaichi's leadership was expected to solidify the LDP's stance, but Komeito's departure means the party falls short of a majority in parliament. The LDP's management of a long-standing political funding scandal has further strained alliances, complicating Takaichi's path to leadership, as opposition parties rally for an alternative candidate.

The yen responded to the political developments, strengthening slightly amid lowered expectations for Takaichi's economic policies. The opposition's potential candidate, Yuichiro Tamaki of the Democratic Party for the People, gains traction, suggesting shifting political dynamics as Japan enters what Komeito describes as an 'era of the multi-party system.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller

Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Allegations

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Alleg...

 India
3
Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersonation

Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersona...

 India
4
Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025