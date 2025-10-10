Left Menu

Peru's Political Upheaval: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Rising Crime and Corruption

Peru's Congress unanimously voted to remove President Dina Boluarte amid rising crime and corruption allegations, swiftly swearing in Congress chief Jose Jeri as President. Jeri pledged to combat crime, becoming the seventh leader since 2016. Boluarte's removal reflects instability, following corruption scandals and record-low approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:01 IST
Peru's Political Upheaval: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Rising Crime and Corruption

In a swift political turnover, Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte due to rising crime rates and allegations of corruption. Less than an hour later, Jose Jeri, the Congress chief, was sworn in as the new President, pledging a stringent approach against criminal activities.

The decision came amid rising public discontent, marked by an incident involving the popular music group Agua Marina, who were injured in a shooting. The removal process cited multiple grounds, including economic impacts of increasing crime and a scandal dubbed Rolexgate surrounding Boluarte's collection of luxury watches.

Jose Jeri, a member of the conservative Somos Peru party, now faces the challenge of addressing these key issues while navigating the country's political instability. His leadership marks Peru's seventh presidential change since 2016, highlighting the persistent turbulence in the country's governance.

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

 India
2
Election Commission to Launch Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

Election Commission to Launch Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

 India
3
NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

 Global
4
Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025