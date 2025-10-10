Peru's Political Upheaval: Jose Jeri Takes Charge Amid Rising Crime and Corruption
Peru's Congress unanimously voted to remove President Dina Boluarte amid rising crime and corruption allegations, swiftly swearing in Congress chief Jose Jeri as President. Jeri pledged to combat crime, becoming the seventh leader since 2016. Boluarte's removal reflects instability, following corruption scandals and record-low approval ratings.
In a swift political turnover, Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte due to rising crime rates and allegations of corruption. Less than an hour later, Jose Jeri, the Congress chief, was sworn in as the new President, pledging a stringent approach against criminal activities.
The decision came amid rising public discontent, marked by an incident involving the popular music group Agua Marina, who were injured in a shooting. The removal process cited multiple grounds, including economic impacts of increasing crime and a scandal dubbed Rolexgate surrounding Boluarte's collection of luxury watches.
Jose Jeri, a member of the conservative Somos Peru party, now faces the challenge of addressing these key issues while navigating the country's political instability. His leadership marks Peru's seventh presidential change since 2016, highlighting the persistent turbulence in the country's governance.
