Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her unwavering dedication to promoting democratic rights in her homeland. The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted her relentless struggle for democracy in Venezuela as a beacon of hope and resistance.

The committee's citation underscored the critical importance of acknowledging brave defenders of freedom who rise against authoritarian regimes. This particular focus on Venezuela emerges at a time when discussions around the Nobel Peace Prize have been influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial claims of deserving the award.

Expert predictions had dismissed the possibility of Trump's win due to his disruptive stance on the international order that the Nobel prize aims to uphold. Valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to $1.2 million, the prize will be formally presented in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

