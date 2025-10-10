Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory
Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her role in advocating for democratic rights in Venezuela and striving for a democratic transition. The Norwegian Nobel Committee emphasized the importance of recognizing those who courageously stand up against authoritarianism. The prize presentation is scheduled for December in Oslo.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her unwavering dedication to promoting democratic rights in her homeland. The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted her relentless struggle for democracy in Venezuela as a beacon of hope and resistance.
The committee's citation underscored the critical importance of acknowledging brave defenders of freedom who rise against authoritarian regimes. This particular focus on Venezuela emerges at a time when discussions around the Nobel Peace Prize have been influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial claims of deserving the award.
Expert predictions had dismissed the possibility of Trump's win due to his disruptive stance on the international order that the Nobel prize aims to uphold. Valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to $1.2 million, the prize will be formally presented in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Press Freedom Threatened: Puthiyathalaimurai Dropped by Arasu Cable
UN Expert Condemns Israeli Interception of Freedom Flotilla as Illegal
Pope Leo Champions Press Freedom in Digital Age
Teen Cyclist's Freedom: A Diplomatic Breakthrough