Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

In a dramatic political shake-up, Japan's Komeito party has announced its departure from the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), citing concerns over corruption.

This move significantly impacts Sanae Takaichi's aspirations of becoming Japan's first female prime minister, as she now faces the challenge of securing new coalition partnerships.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito highlighted issues such as Takaichi's historical stance and handling of slush fund scandals, pointing to a lack of sincerity in addressing corruption, which ultimately led to Komeito's exit.

