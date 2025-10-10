Left Menu

Courage Under Siege: Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to challenge Venezuela's dictatorship. Despite U.S. President Trump's claims to the award, Machado's recognition underscores the international support for Venezuela's freedom and democracy efforts against President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:58 IST
Maria Corina Machado

In a momentous announcement, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The recognition comes amidst her fight against President Nicolas Maduro's enduring regime and serves as a beacon of hope for Venezuelans seeking democracy. Machado, who remains in hiding, received the award despite fervent opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly insisted he was deserving of the honor. Trump's candidacy was overshadowed by his contentious policies and international disputes that clashed with the Nobel Committee's values.

Machado, an industrial engineer by training, was notably barred from Venezuela's 2024 presidential race, marking another chapter in her challenging battle for democratic reforms. Her grassroots movement inspired thousands, even as her team's efforts were hampered by arrests and legal pressures. The Nobel Committee's decision underscores its stand on honoring those who bravely confront authoritarian regimes, emphasizing Venezuela's collective aspirations for free elections and a peaceful transition of power.

The award is expected to invigorate opposition efforts and intensify global pressure on Maduro's administration, a move welcomed by human rights organizations. The announcement not only celebrates Machado's courage but also reiterates ongoing international support for Venezuela's democratic movement, illustrating the resilience of those fighting for liberty despite political adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

