Left Menu

Behind the Headlines: Jyoti Singh's Stand for Justice and Safety

Jyoti Singh, wife of actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor amidst rumors of a political bid. However, Kishor clarified her visit was about personal safety concerns, not election ambitions. Singh has faced marital difficulties and alleged harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:01 IST
Behind the Headlines: Jyoti Singh's Stand for Justice and Safety
Jyoti Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jyoti Singh, the spouse of Bhojpuri star and BJP figure Pawan Singh, stirred political circles by meeting Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor. Contrary to prevailing rumors, her discussions were not about securing a ticket in Bihar Assembly elections, but rather personal safety concerns.

After meeting Kishor, Singh, expressing her distress over safety issues and lack of justice, emphasized her intention to prevent similar suffering for other women. Kishor explicitly stated that Jan Suraaj is uninvolved in Singh's personal matters but supports her safety plight.

Singh's issues surfaced publicly during a tense encounter at Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence, leading to police involvement and a tearful video revelation. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh rebuffed her allegations, attributing the discord's timing to political maneuverings, as he gears up for potential BJP candidacy.

TRENDING

1
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India
2
Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success

Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success

 India
3
Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence

Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence

 India
4
Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure

Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025