Behind the Headlines: Jyoti Singh's Stand for Justice and Safety

Jyoti Singh, the spouse of Bhojpuri star and BJP figure Pawan Singh, stirred political circles by meeting Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor. Contrary to prevailing rumors, her discussions were not about securing a ticket in Bihar Assembly elections, but rather personal safety concerns.

After meeting Kishor, Singh, expressing her distress over safety issues and lack of justice, emphasized her intention to prevent similar suffering for other women. Kishor explicitly stated that Jan Suraaj is uninvolved in Singh's personal matters but supports her safety plight.

Singh's issues surfaced publicly during a tense encounter at Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence, leading to police involvement and a tearful video revelation. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh rebuffed her allegations, attributing the discord's timing to political maneuverings, as he gears up for potential BJP candidacy.