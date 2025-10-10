Behind the Headlines: Jyoti Singh's Stand for Justice and Safety
Jyoti Singh, wife of actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor amidst rumors of a political bid. However, Kishor clarified her visit was about personal safety concerns, not election ambitions. Singh has faced marital difficulties and alleged harassment.
- Country:
- India
Jyoti Singh, the spouse of Bhojpuri star and BJP figure Pawan Singh, stirred political circles by meeting Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor. Contrary to prevailing rumors, her discussions were not about securing a ticket in Bihar Assembly elections, but rather personal safety concerns.
After meeting Kishor, Singh, expressing her distress over safety issues and lack of justice, emphasized her intention to prevent similar suffering for other women. Kishor explicitly stated that Jan Suraaj is uninvolved in Singh's personal matters but supports her safety plight.
Singh's issues surfaced publicly during a tense encounter at Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence, leading to police involvement and a tearful video revelation. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh rebuffed her allegations, attributing the discord's timing to political maneuverings, as he gears up for potential BJP candidacy.
