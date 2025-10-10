Demographic Shift in Assam: Chief Minister's Bold Claim on Miya-Muslims
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated Bengali-speaking Muslims will become the largest community in the state. He announced upcoming legislation to protect indigenous people and land. The term 'Miya', once pejorative, has been embraced by activists. The BJP aims to address demographic changes and win future elections.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted a demographic shift, claiming that Miya-Muslims will soon constitute the largest community in the state. During a conversation with reporters, Sarma emphasized his government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities.
Sarma revealed plans to introduce two significant pieces of legislation in the upcoming Assembly session aimed at protecting native communities. He suggested that timely action could have prevented the current situation and asserted the necessity of maintaining pressure on the Miya-Muslims to achieve desired changes.
Previously used as a derogatory term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, 'Miya' has been reappropriated by community activists as a symbol of resilience. With an eye on future elections, Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP's continued governance, underscoring policy priorities like job creation and land distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
