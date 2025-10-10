In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his approval for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Putin's comments open a window for collaboration between Russia and the U.S. on Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Highlighting Russia's established rapport with Arab countries, Putin suggested that Moscow could play an influential role in facilitating the peace process. This comes as tensions remain high in the region, raising hopes for cooperative international engagement.

The Russian leader pointed to his nation's special ties with Palestinians, implying that this connection could be advantageous in the complex negotiations that lie ahead.

