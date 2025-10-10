Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Addresses Kabul Airstrike Allegations

Pakistan did not confirm or deny involvement in Kabul airstrikes amid Afghanistan's claims of airspace violations. Pakistani Army's spokesperson emphasized protective measures for its citizens and called on Afghanistan to prevent terrorism from its soil. The issue highlights ongoing tensions and complexities in regional security and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:11 IST
On Friday, Pakistan refrained from confirming or denying its security forces' involvement in recent airstrikes on Kabul, Afghanistan, as accusations from the Afghan Defense Ministry surfaced.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, faced repeated inquiries during a press conference, responding diplomatically about the situation.

Emphasizing regional cooperation, Chaudhry urged Afghanistan to prevent its land from being used for anti-Pakistan terrorism, while asserting that Pakistan will take necessary steps to protect its people and maintain its territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

