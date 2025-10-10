The Unsung Contender: Bihar's Perennial Election Enthusiast

Among the list of candidates who filed nomination papers on the opening day of the Bihar assembly elections was Lalu Prasad Yadav. This Yadav isn't the well-known RJD chief but a lesser-known namesake who've made a penchant for contesting elections, albeit frequently with little achievement.

The 45-year-old, hailing from Jado Rahimpur village in Saran district, submitted his candidacy from Marhaura assembly constituency. This constituency falls under the Saran Lok Sabha seat, renowned for the political journey of the famous Lalu Prasad, who made his parliamentary entry there back in 1977.

Despite a litany of unsuccessful attempts, including distinguished contests against Rabri Devi and participation in presidential polls, this obstinate agriculturist remains unfazed. Now aligned with the Jan Sambhavana Party, Yadav embraces his unique approach to the political fray with unwavering zeal.