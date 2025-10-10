Macron Faces Political Crisis Without New Leftist PM

Emmanuel Macron has decided against appointing a leftist prime minister, leading to disappointment among leftist parties. This decision emerged after pivotal talks held with the French president.

Faced with a deadline to nominate a successor, Macron summoned mainstream party leaders to the Elysee Palace, seeking support for a new prime minister—his sixth in less than two years—amidst a spiraling political crisis. France is struggling with minority governments unable to pass austerity budgets through a divided parliament.

Though Macron offered to delay his contentious pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, leftist leaders demanded more concessions. Socialist Party Chief Olivier Faure expressed concern over the potential dissolution of parliament but did not fear it. The meeting did not include the far-right National Rally and the hard-left France Unbowed, highlighting the complex political landscape Macron navigates.

