Macron Faces Political Crisis Without New Leftist PM
Emmanuel Macron will not appoint a leftist prime minister, sparking disappointment among leftist parties. Amidst a political crisis and budget struggles, Macron's meeting with mainstream party leaders aimed for support was unsuccessful. His proposed pension reform delay was insufficient for the left.
Emmanuel Macron has decided against appointing a leftist prime minister, leading to disappointment among leftist parties. This decision emerged after pivotal talks held with the French president.
Faced with a deadline to nominate a successor, Macron summoned mainstream party leaders to the Elysee Palace, seeking support for a new prime minister—his sixth in less than two years—amidst a spiraling political crisis. France is struggling with minority governments unable to pass austerity budgets through a divided parliament.
Though Macron offered to delay his contentious pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, leftist leaders demanded more concessions. Socialist Party Chief Olivier Faure expressed concern over the potential dissolution of parliament but did not fear it. The meeting did not include the far-right National Rally and the hard-left France Unbowed, highlighting the complex political landscape Macron navigates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France
France Faces Political Turmoil as Macron Seeks New Prime Minister
Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure
Macron's Last Stand: Navigating France's Political Paralysis
France's Political Turmoil Threatens Economic Stability