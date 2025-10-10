Diplomatic Revival: Afghanistan's New Push for India Engagement
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announces the deployment of Afghan diplomats to India, marking a significant diplomatic stride between the two nations. During discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Muttaqi emphasized economic partnerships, particularly in the energy and mining sectors, while addressing regional challenges.
- Country:
- India
Afghanistan is gearing up to strengthen its diplomatic ties with India as Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed Kabul will send its diplomats as part of a gradual reconciliation process between the two nations.
On an official visit to New Delhi, Muttaqi became the first senior Taliban figure to engage in talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar since the Taliban's rise to power. While formal recognition of the Taliban government by India remains pending, the visit underscored a potential thaw in relations.
The discussions were multifaceted, involving invitations to Indian businesses to invest in Afghanistan's mining and energy sectors, calls for collaboration in developing the Chabahar port, and tackling the regional challenges posed by Pakistan. Both nations expressed the necessity of negotiating with America to lift sanctions affecting key trade routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulent Waters: China's New Port Fees Escalate Trade Tensions with U.S.
Trump Tariff Threats Ignite U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Market Turbulence Ahead: Stocks Tumble Amid Trade Tensions
Trade War Turmoil: European Shares Plummet as Trump's Threats Rattle Markets
Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights