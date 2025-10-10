Diplomatic Revival: Afghanistan's New Push for India Engagement

Afghanistan is gearing up to strengthen its diplomatic ties with India as Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed Kabul will send its diplomats as part of a gradual reconciliation process between the two nations.

On an official visit to New Delhi, Muttaqi became the first senior Taliban figure to engage in talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar since the Taliban's rise to power. While formal recognition of the Taliban government by India remains pending, the visit underscored a potential thaw in relations.

The discussions were multifaceted, involving invitations to Indian businesses to invest in Afghanistan's mining and energy sectors, calls for collaboration in developing the Chabahar port, and tackling the regional challenges posed by Pakistan. Both nations expressed the necessity of negotiating with America to lift sanctions affecting key trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)