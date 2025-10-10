Left Menu

Diplomatic Revival: Afghanistan's New Push for India Engagement

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announces the deployment of Afghan diplomats to India, marking a significant diplomatic stride between the two nations. During discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Muttaqi emphasized economic partnerships, particularly in the energy and mining sectors, while addressing regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:58 IST
Diplomatic Revival: Afghanistan's New Push for India Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan is gearing up to strengthen its diplomatic ties with India as Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed Kabul will send its diplomats as part of a gradual reconciliation process between the two nations.

On an official visit to New Delhi, Muttaqi became the first senior Taliban figure to engage in talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar since the Taliban's rise to power. While formal recognition of the Taliban government by India remains pending, the visit underscored a potential thaw in relations.

The discussions were multifaceted, involving invitations to Indian businesses to invest in Afghanistan's mining and energy sectors, calls for collaboration in developing the Chabahar port, and tackling the regional challenges posed by Pakistan. Both nations expressed the necessity of negotiating with America to lift sanctions affecting key trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
2
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India
3
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

 India
4
FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. Retail

FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025