U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced an open line of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the repatriation of Ukrainian children entangled in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. So far, several children have been reunited with their families, and more are expected soon, as stated at a White House briefing.

Mrs. Trump revealed that both parties have been actively engaging in back-channel discussions over recent months regarding the children's welfare. This collaboration marks a rare positive note amidst largely unsuccessful American efforts to conclude the conflict initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Recent developments saw eight children returned to their families, with the First Lady's envoy working closely with Russian counterparts. Despite accusations by Ukraine of Russia committing war crimes through abductions, Melania Trump continues to spearhead humanitarian initiatives, receiving acknowledgment from Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.