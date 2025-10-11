Trump Administration Commences Federal Workforce Reductions Amid Shutdown

In a dramatic move, the Trump administration has initiated substantial layoffs across various U.S. government departments amidst an ongoing shutdown, the White House announced on Friday. Agencies impacted include the Treasury Department, U.S. health services, education, commerce, and Homeland Security's cybersecurity division, though the full scale remains unclear.

White House budget director Russell Vought confirmed the commencement of RIFs—reductions in force—via social media. The cuts, deemed 'substantial,' are part of President Trump's strategy to downsize the federal workforce, furthering tensions with Democrats who control the Senate impasse and refuse to concede on health insurance subsidies.

Federal labor unions have filed legal actions to halt the layoffs, alleging illegality during a shutdown. A federal court will hear the case soon, while agency employees face the reality of receiving layoff notices amid the ongoing political standoff.