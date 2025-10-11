Left Menu

France in Crisis: Macron Reappoints Lecornu Amid Political Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister after his recent resignation. Lecornu faces the challenge of forming a government and producing a budget to resolve France's political deadlock. Unable to secure a majority in the National Assembly, Macron's leadership is under scrutiny amid economic woes.

In a move to break the political impasse, French President Emmanuel Macron has reinstated Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, just days after his recent resignation. Lecornu's task is to establish a government capable of producing a budget and tackling France's deepening economic issues, amidst criticism of Macron's leadership.

The decision follows intense negotiations and comes after Lecornu's sudden resignation, pointing to infighting within the newly formed government. Macron's second presidential term remains under threat as he struggles to command a majority in the National Assembly, an essential factor to push his political agenda forward.

Despite a climate of political uncertainty and economic challenges, Macron attempts to steady France's course. The reappointment aims to demonstrate resilience, yet the outcome remains uncertain with the National Assembly locked in a state of discord, leaving France's political and economic future hanging in the balance.

