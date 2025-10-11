Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Ruins: Gaza's Fragile Peace

Thousands of Palestinians began their return to the battered northern Gaza Strip on Friday, marking the onset of a US-mediated ceasefire that offers a glimmer of hope for ending the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict. The truce promises the release of all remaining hostages within days.

The ceasefire, if upheld, represents a pivotal step toward concluding a destructive war triggered by Hamas' 2023 assault on Israel. This conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, with around 90% of the Gaza Strip's population repeatedly displaced.

Meanwhile, amidst the ceasefire, the United Nations prepares to deliver essential aid to alleviate famine and malnutrition crises, as international discussions continue regarding the volume and pathways of aid into Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)