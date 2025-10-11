Suspension Sparks Allegations of Censorship in Indian Politics

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has accused the BJP government of censorship following the suspension of its president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, had used the platform to communicate with over 8 million followers, sharing views and critiquing the government's performance.

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand labeled the suspension as an attack on democracy, condemning it as part of an 'undeclared emergency' and pledging continued opposition to the BJP's policies.

