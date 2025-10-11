Suspension Sparks Allegations of Censorship in Indian Politics
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account, with over 8 million followers, was suspended, prompting the Samajwadi Party to accuse the BJP government of suppressing dissent. SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand described the action as an attack on democracy, vowing to oppose the government's alleged anti-people policies.
11-10-2025
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has accused the BJP government of censorship following the suspension of its president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account.
Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, had used the platform to communicate with over 8 million followers, sharing views and critiquing the government's performance.
SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand labeled the suspension as an attack on democracy, condemning it as part of an 'undeclared emergency' and pledging continued opposition to the BJP's policies.
