Youth Activists Detained Amid Sabarimala Protest

In central Kerala, a number of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists were detained by police on Saturday during a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The protest, involving five Yuva Morcha members, was sparked by the ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating dispute, resulting in a preventive police intervention.

Television footage evidenced the forceful removal of activists, who had been vocal against the chief minister, as mounting tensions reflected earlier clashes involving Congress leader Shafi Parambil in Kozhikode.

