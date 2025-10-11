Youth Activists Detained Amid Sabarimala Protest
A protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists led to their preventive detention in Kerala. The demonstration centered around the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. Several activists were detained, echoing tensions from a previous police encounter with Congress leader Shafi Parambil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In central Kerala, a number of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists were detained by police on Saturday during a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The protest, involving five Yuva Morcha members, was sparked by the ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating dispute, resulting in a preventive police intervention.
Television footage evidenced the forceful removal of activists, who had been vocal against the chief minister, as mounting tensions reflected earlier clashes involving Congress leader Shafi Parambil in Kozhikode.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Takes Charge: Sabarimala Gold Theft Under Scrutiny
Justice Sankaran Leads Sabarimala Inventory Inspection
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Virtual Gram Sabha Addresses in Tamil Nadu
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures
Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court Orders Investigation