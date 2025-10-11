Left Menu

Youth Activists Detained Amid Sabarimala Protest

A protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists led to their preventive detention in Kerala. The demonstration centered around the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. Several activists were detained, echoing tensions from a previous police encounter with Congress leader Shafi Parambil.

In central Kerala, a number of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists were detained by police on Saturday during a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The protest, involving five Yuva Morcha members, was sparked by the ongoing Sabarimala gold-plating dispute, resulting in a preventive police intervention.

Television footage evidenced the forceful removal of activists, who had been vocal against the chief minister, as mounting tensions reflected earlier clashes involving Congress leader Shafi Parambil in Kozhikode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

