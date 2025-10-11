Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh: A Soldier in Politics, Not a Candidate
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has announced he will not run in the Bihar assembly elections, reaffirming his commitment to the BJP as a loyal supporter. Although speculated to contest, Singh clarified his non-participation after meetings with prominent political figures. Meanwhile, personal challenges surface as his wife Jyoti encounters political and marital issues.
Bhojpuri film superstar Pawan Singh announced he will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, choosing instead to remain a steadfast supporter of the BJP. This comes amid speculation he might contest from the Bhojpur district after recent high-profile political meetings.
Despite interest from supporters, Singh clarified his stance through a post on social media platform X, emphasizing his role as a 'soldier' for the BJP rather than a candidate. Singh's decision to steer clear of elections contrasts with his previous independent run for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in 2024.
Adding to the intrigue, Singh's personal life is under the spotlight as his wife Jyoti Singh's meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor sparked rumors. Kishor later dismissed any political aspirations, stating her visit was to highlight personal difficulties, amid ongoing marital discord and allegations of harassment.
