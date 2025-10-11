Karnataka's Leadership Debate: Shivakumar Reaffirms Commitment Amidst Speculation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed growing speculation about his ambitions for the Chief Minister's post, arguing that such rumors are merely attempts to create confusion. Shivakumar stressed his unwavering commitment to the Congress Party and emphasized he had not commented on any leadership changes.

At a public outreach campaign in Lalbagh, Shivakumar addressed concerns, asserting that media-driven confusion should be ignored and focused on his priorities. His goal is to usher in a Congress government in Karnataka by 2028. His statement followed a series of probing questions about the state government's future.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been dismissive of any impending cabinet reshuffle rumors as he prepares for a casual dinner with ministers. Reports suggest that the leadership dynamics within the Karnataka Congress stem from previous discussions post-2023 elections, where Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were contenders for the CM position.

(With inputs from agencies.)