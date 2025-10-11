Left Menu

Opposition's Plan: Delegation to Ladakh Amid Tensions

Opposition parties are discussing sending a delegation to Ladakh, following violent protests that resulted in deaths and injuries. The proposal, supported by several parties, seeks to assess the situation firsthand. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has intensified calls for an inquiry.

Opposition parties are weighing the possibility of dispatching a delegation to Ladakh, following last month's violent protests demanding statehood and tribal status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The incident led to the deaths of four individuals and left many injured.

Informal discussions have taken place among parties like the Congress, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, with the plan being seriously considered. Leaders are particularly concerned over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

Wangchuk, accused of instigating the protesters while on hunger strike, has been detained without trial. This move has been widely condemned by opposition leaders, who are also backing the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance's call for a judicial probe into the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

