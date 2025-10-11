Joe Biden Undergoes Radiation Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is currently receiving radiation therapy as part of his treatment for prostate cancer, as reported by NBC News on Saturday. The diagnosis was made in May, and Biden is undergoing both radiation and hormone treatments according to his medical plan.

Biden's spokesperson confirmed the details, highlighting the necessity of the treatments in managing his prostate cancer. The information underscores the ongoing medical interventions that Biden is receiving in light of his condition.

This development is a crucial step in Biden's treatment process, following the diagnosis earlier this year, and showcases the high-level medical care he is availing to address his health challenges.

