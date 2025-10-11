Palestinian Return Amid Ceasefire: A Glimpse of Relief and Reconstruction

In the aftermath of a devastating two-year conflict, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians began their journey back to their shattered neighborhoods on Saturday.

As a fragile ceasefire with Hamas enters its second day, aid groups are gearing up to intensify relief operations.

Meanwhile, key stakeholders like UNICEF are advocating for increased humanitarian aid access into Gaza to address the extensive damage.

The conflict has seen catastrophic human and structural losses, with more than 67,000 Palestinian deaths recorded.

As Israel and international actors deliberate over future governance and security in Gaza, the region stands at a crossroads of potential recovery or continued turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)